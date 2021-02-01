3 hours ago

The waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has stepped up its disinfection of facilities and institutions as part of efforts to help deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The exercise, which forms part of Zoomlion’s corporate social responsibility and is dubbed: “Free community disinfection campaign”, is to help combat the new variant of the virus head-on and rid facilities that receive with many people of any COVID-19 inclinations.

The latest beneficiaries of the exercise are the Head Office of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), the Headquarters of the Ghana Prisons Service and the Nsawam Prison.

Graphic

At the GCGL last Thursday night, Zoomlion used its atomizers and hand-held disinfection machines to disinfect the offices at the Mirror House, as well as the main head office and the Graphic Press.

The Project Co-ordinator for the Jospong/Zoomlion Free Community Disinfection Campaign, Mrs Lola Asiseh Ashitey, said the exercise at the GCGL was to ensure that the working environment was made safer for both staff of the company and the customers who visited the company.

“The GCGL has been a partner in fighting the COVID-19. It receives many visitors by way of clients and other people, and although all these people may observe the protocols, those human activities still pose a risk to staff.

“The exercise was thus not only to strengthen the relationship between Zoomlion and the GCGL but also ensure the safety of the facility, as far as COVID-19 is concerned,” she said.

Nsawam Prison

At the Nsawam Prison last Saturday, a similar exercise took place to disinfect all sections of the prison, including offices, the male and the female cells and the surroundings of the prison.

Mrs Ashitey explained that the campaign, particularly at the prisons, was to confront the virus through disinfection in order to ensure safety in prisons.

She said the new variant of the virus was dangerous, hence the need for disinfection of the prisons to ensure the safety of inmates.

“We have taken a week away to disinfect institutions that call us to disinfect their facilities, and we are doing it at no charge,” she emphasised.

She encouraged any institution interested in benefitting from the free community exercise to contact the company for discussions and action, and gave the assurance that the company would stop at nothing to ensure that Ghana was safe from the deadly pandemic.

Source: graphic.com.gh