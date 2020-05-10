2 hours ago

Waste Management Company Zoomlion Ghana Limited has partenered the Ghana Police Service to disinfected the Winneba Police Command and Staff College.

This forms part of efforts by the two entities to curtail the spread of the coronavirus on campus.

The disinfection exercise which started at around 9 am saw various areas like the classroom blocks, bungalows of lecturers, Offices and external environment of the facility were disinfected by the team from Zoomlion.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, Commandant of the Winneba Police Command and Staff College Superintendent Samuel Aseidu Okanta indicated that the exercise will help erase doubts in the minds of incoming trainees of potential COVID-19 outbreak.

"Because of the fear that COVID -19 bring coupled with the fact that this place is a training facility for Police and when it becomes necessary the Police administration will bring personnel here for crime and other training and if they are aware that the place has been disinfected they will have no fear but beyond that the IGP is not only disinfecting this facility it includes stations, various Police cells "Superintendent Samuel Aseidu Okanta said.

"Just like the Universities using different strategies to carry out their mandate the Police Adminstration is ready to also use different strategies to carry out our mandate so in the not too distance future when students come to the depot it will be easy for them"the Commandant said.

On his part the Central Regional Manager for Zoomlion Ghana Limited Ernest Osei urged the college to take precautionary measures before admitting students to prevent the spread of the virus on campus.

"We have done a good job on the Police Colleges but you know very well that people are coming from different places but I believe at the entry point that is where they must take other precautionary measures in terms of hand washing ,the use of hand sanitizers must be enforced" the Regional Manager said.

According to him the exercise is not only going to end on the colleges but will continue at the various Police Stations,District commands as well as the Regional Command and the various Police Barracks.

"This exercise is meant for all Police stations,Districts and Divisional commands as well as the Regional Commands and the various Police barracks across the Central Region" Ernest Osei added.