32 minutes ago

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s Divisional Union with support from Ghana’s leading waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has organized a maiden edition of the ‘’Divisional Youth Wing Clean Up Exercise’’.

The clean-up exercise which was aimed at driving the youth of the corporation to work together under one umbrella and extend its good to the community moving forward saw an enthusiastic participation of members of the union and staff of the corporation with personnel and logistics from Zoomlion Ghana Limited.



The Divisional Youth Representative, Madam Edith Jessica Kalleh, in her remarks stated that the decision to embark on the clean-up exercise was to promote love and oneness amongst them and the importance of keeping a clean and healthy environment whiles positively impacting the communities they live in.

She also commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for supporting the Divisional Youth Wing Clean up Exercise. Madam Kalleh encouraged the general public to change their attitude towards waste management and to do their best at contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment for posterity to benefit.

A Communication Officer at Zoomlion Ghana Limited Mr. Jephthah Tetteh, said Zoomlion has made it a priority to champion any clean up activity in Ghana, “this collaboration with GBC is not the first and will not be the last”.

He further urged other organizations who are also willing to champion the course of a clean environment to call on Zoomlion anytime for similar Technical support.“We will continue to empower all concerned development partners with our expertise to enhance a cleaner environment towards the achievement of the President H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akofo - Addo’s clean Ghana agenda”, Mr. Tetteh assured.