1 hour ago

A Senior Communications Specialist of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr. Mohammed Mahama Adams has disclosed that the long term plan of Zoomlion is to attach liquid waste treatment plants to the sixteen IRECOP plants under construction at various stages in all the regions of Ghana.

He said the partnership is between Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Zoomlion, foreign partners and the Government of Ghana (GoG) to ensure that management of both solid and liquid waste is more effective and modernized.

Mr. Mahama was speaking at the Zoomlion and Graphic Communications Group's sanitation awareness campaign dialogue series in Damango in the Savannah Region.

The two organisations are collaborating to create more awareness about environmental sanitation to enhance the clean Ghana Campaign in support of the President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision of making Ghana the cleanest in the sub region.

Mr. Mahama said Zoomlion Zoomlion currently distributing free one million waste bins to clients and appealed to the citizens to subscribe and be supplied with bins to help manage their waste.

During the plenary session of the dialogue, Adam Wahab who represented the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Ziblim Jegede, asked the Municipal Assembly which also hosts the regional capital to ensure that it strictly enforces the sanitation bye- laws to the later and stop people from hawking on the wings of the main road.

Mr. Wahab who is also the Regional Director of the Environmental Health Department appealed to residents of the region to always consider places of convenience first when they decide to construct houses in order to help stop the menace of opened defaecation.

Mr. Wahab gave the assurance that the Regional Coordinating Council was preparing to host a big sanitation and waste management forum in Damango to further find solutions to the Damango waste management and environmental sanitation problems.

He called for the support of all and sundry including the chiefs and security services.

A Sub-Chief Editor of Graphic Communications, Mr. Alhassan Zakariah said Graphic will continue to partner with Zoomlion to ensure that the "Make Ghana Clean Campaign" message reaches every regional capitals, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Source: Malik