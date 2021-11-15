3 hours ago

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has announced plans to incorporate medical waste management facilities into its integrated recycling and compost plants (IRECoPs) currently being constructed in all the sixteen (16) regional capitals of the country.

According to the waste management company, the move will help in the effective management and disposal of especially medical waste in the regional capitals.

The Corporate Affairs and Communications Director of Zoomlion, Ms Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, made the announcement while addressing the chiefs, people and stakeholders of Wa, Upper West Region during the Graphic/Zoomlion Sanitation Dialogue last week.

She assured that her company will continue to help transform the country’s waste and environmental sanitation sector though the construction of modern waste management technologies.

She noted the IRECoPs being constructed across the country were all at various stages of completion.

According to Ms Osei-Duah, the Accra and Kumasi plants were already operational, adding that the two state-of-the-art waste management facilities were helping to improve sanitation in the two regions.

The programme was climaxed on Saturday, November 13, 2021, with a heavy clean-up operation in Wa.

State institutions that participated in the exercise included the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service among other agencies.

The IRECOP concept targets the recycling of wood, tyres, leather, fabrics, glass, organic waste and plastics into recycled products for household and recreational use.

Early on Thursday, November 11, 2021, Mr Mohammed Mahama Adams, a Senior Communications Officer of Zoomlion, told participants at a similar dialogue in Damango, the regional capital of Savannah Region, that a solid waste treatment plant attached to each of the IRECoP was envisioned by Zoomlion.

“This means the IRECoP concept which is being replicated in all the 16 regions will provide Zoomlion 360 degrees ultra-modern waste management system,” he said.

For his part, a Sub-Chief Editor of Graphic Communications Group, Mr Alhassan Zakariah thanked the participants for their contributions.

The Graphic/Zoomlion Sanitation Dialogue series is being held in all 16 regional capitals of the country to urge Ghanaians to adhere to good sanitation practices.