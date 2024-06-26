The Mental Health Authority of Ghana has joined the global observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

In a statement, the Authority urged stakeholders—such as government bodies, NGOs, educational institutions, the media, and the public—to unite in combating drug abuse through enhanced investment in prevention efforts.

Highlighting Ghana’s increasing challenge with drug abuse, particularly among the youth, the Authority underscored its detrimental impacts on public health, safety, and socio-economic development.

According to data from the District Health Information Management System (DHIMS) reported by the Mental Health Authority, mental disorders attributed to alcohol and other psychoactive substances consistently rank among the top 10 causes for outpatient mental health visits.

In 2023 alone, there were 3,765 cases of mental disorders linked to alcohol use and 5,554 cases associated with other psychoactive substances. Over the past five years, there has been a steady rise in such cases, increasing from 4,155 in 2019 to 5,554 in 2023.

The most affected age group ranges from 20 to 34 years, but concerning trends show that children as young as 10 to 14 years are also presenting with conditions stemming from drug use.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, established by the United Nations, serves as a crucial platform to combat drug abuse and illegal drug trade worldwide.

The Mental Health Authority’s call to action emphasizes the imperative of collective efforts in addressing this pressing issue.

Find below a statement from the Mental Health Authority to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: