Four family members including a pregnant mother have been burnt to death in a fire outbreak at Manso Aponapon in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

The victims who died in the fire have been identified as 48-year-old Kofi Owusu, his pregnant wife, 32-year-old Esther Kwabena, and his two children, nine-year-old Sarah Owusu and five-year-old Kwadwo Awuah.

The fire which started at about 11:30 pm on Saturday spread through an eight-bedroom house in which the family resided.

Four other tenants who were in the building but managed to escape are injured and are currently on admission at the hospital.

The immediate cause of the fire is not yet known as fire and police officers in the area are still carrying out investigations.

Amasie South District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization, Edward Odoru Nsiah confirmed the incident to Citi News.

“I had the call about the domestic fire outbreak at midnight. So I called the fire service to intervene. What we witnessed at the scene was that there were eight people in there when the house was burning. Fortunately, four of them were able to escape and the rest [Husband, wife and two children] all got burnt to death. The wife we are told was pregnant.”

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the St. Martins Hospital morgue at Agroyesum.

Source: citifmonline