8 hours ago

Former Ghana international, Asamoah Gyan, has revealed the reasons behind his decision to join Legon Cities upon his return to Ghana, instead of his boyhood club, Asante Kotoko.

Gyan, who announced his retirement from professional football in October 2023, made a comeback to domestic football during the 2021/22 season by signing with Legon Cities.

This marked his first return to Ghanaian football since leaving Liberty Professionals in 2003. Many fans and pundits had expected Gyan to join Asante Kotoko, given his long-standing affiliation with the club.

In an interview on UTV, Gyan disclosed that while he had always envisioned playing for Kotoko before retiring, his decision to join Legon Cities was influenced by logistical and personal reasons.

"I was clear that I would play for Kotoko before retirement. I’m a huge Kotoko fan. It was between Legon Cities and Asante Kotoko while I was heading back to Ghana.

I made the decision to remain in Accra and play for Legon Cities since I had a few things to attend to in Accra.

I reached an agreement with Legon Cities that I would not travel to make a trip with the team for a game far from Accra, and they agreed," Gyan explained.

Gyan also highlighted the impact of injuries on his stay at Legon Cities, which ultimately thwarted his plans.

"At some point, I was bombarded with injuries and was unable to maintain my weight. So I became frustrated and decided to let it go. I wanted to use Legon Cities as a stepping stone to move to Kotoko.

I wanted to play at Legon Cities and score some goals before joining Kotoko because it’s a big team so I needed to prepare myself well," he added.

Despite the setbacks, Gyan's brief stint with Legon Cities was marked by his enduring popularity and the hope that he could still make a significant impact in the Ghana Premier League.

However, his injuries and subsequent struggles with fitness ultimately led to his retirement.