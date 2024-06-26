8 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has offered insights on how the Black Stars can reclaim their former glory, following their recent victories over Mali and the Central African Republic earlier this month.

Ghana ended their winless streak with a 2-1 away victory against Mali in Bamako, followed by a thrilling 4-3 win over Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Speaking on UTV, the national team's all-time leading goalscorer emphasized the importance of a long-term development plan for the Black Stars to achieve sustained success.

"The team has given us hope in their last two games. The important thing is the win and nothing else. They have raised the spirit high. I will urge Ghanaians to support the team but what matters most is consistency," Gyan remarked.

He advocated for a strategic approach, urging the team to focus on each game and prioritize winning.

Gyan highlighted the youthfulness of the current squad, noting that many players have fewer than 30 international caps, signaling a new era for the Black Stars.

"We should limit our expectations and not dwell in the past. Let's forget about what we've achieved before and focus on this team. We should build them to a certain level.

We are building a team so we should not be fixated on winning AFCON trophies; if we do, it's a bonus," Gyan advised.

Looking forward, Gyan proposed a five-year project to consolidate the team's progress and ensure continuity.

"In five years' time, if we are able to maintain 80% of this team, they can dominate. It should be a five-year project, and I'm sure they can deliver," he concluded optimistically.

Gyan's perspective underscores a patient and methodical approach to revitalizing the Black Stars, emphasizing development, consistency, and realistic expectations as key pillars for future success.