The Ghana Football Association, GFA has appointed the CEO of AttramdeVissar Soccer Academy and former Black Stars player, Godwin Attram as the assistant coach of the Black Stars ‘B’.
The former Great Olympics midfielder popularly known as ‘Platini’ comes in with tomes of experience having worked as coach of his Academy since it's inception.
The former PSV Eindhoven star was elated for the opportunity to serve his country.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) named Ibrahim Tanko as Head Coach of the Black Stars ‘B’ national team a fortnight ago.
Tanko will now be assisted by Prince Owusu as Assistant 1 and Godwin Attram as Assistant 2.
Other members of the Technical Team are:
Joseph Akeem Anyagre – Goalkeepers Coach
Prince Pamboe – Team Doctor
Edmund Ackah – Welfare Officer
Justice Kofi Mensah – Equipment Officer
Emmanuel Armah – Physical Trainer
Zakari Abdulai – Masseur
Tijani Mumuni – Equipment Officer.
The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the Black Stars ‘B’ as follows:
Tony Aubyn – Chairman
Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu – Vice Chairman
Takyi Arhin – Member
Kwesi Adu – Member
Terry Maxwell Aidan – Member
