2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association, GFA has appointed the CEO of AttramdeVissar Soccer Academy and former Black Stars player, Godwin Attram as the assistant coach of the Black Stars ‘B’.

The former Great Olympics midfielder popularly known as ‘Platini’ comes in with tomes of experience having worked as coach of his Academy since it's inception.

The former PSV Eindhoven star was elated for the opportunity to serve his country.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) named Ibrahim Tanko as Head Coach of the Black Stars ‘B’ national team a fortnight ago.

Tanko will now be assisted by Prince Owusu as Assistant 1 and Godwin Attram as Assistant 2.

Other members of the Technical Team are:

Joseph Akeem Anyagre – Goalkeepers Coach

Prince Pamboe – Team Doctor

Edmund Ackah – Welfare Officer

Justice Kofi Mensah – Equipment Officer

Emmanuel Armah – Physical Trainer

Zakari Abdulai – Masseur

Tijani Mumuni – Equipment Officer.

The GFA has also named a Management Committee for the Black Stars ‘B’ as follows:

Tony Aubyn – Chairman

Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu – Vice Chairman

Takyi Arhin – Member

Kwesi Adu – Member

Terry Maxwell Aidan – Member