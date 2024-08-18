1 hour ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has praised the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a man destined to lead Ghana towards a brighter future.

Mr Kufuor expressed strong confidence in Dr Bawumia’s potential to transform Ghana’s digital landscape if elected in the 2024 polls.

In a video message during the NPP’s Manifesto Launch in Takoradi on Sunday, August 18, 2024, the former President endorsed Dr Bawumia as the ideal candidate for the upcoming general elections, emphasizing his expertise and leadership skills.

“I have great faith in the man of the moment—the global conversation is centred on digitalization, and Bawumia is perfectly suited for this era. He was born into politics, studied it, and has remained loyal to our tradition, which is why the party entrusted him with this leadership role.”

“We are presenting to Ghana a well-prepared candidate, understands geopolitics, and will forge strong international relationships while prioritizing the country’s interests. His policies will drive the digitalization of our economy and social policies. He is a man of destiny, insightful, and humble.”

Mr Kufuor expressed hope that the party’s manifesto would resonate with Ghanaians, urging them to place their confidence in Dr. Bawumia as the leader ready to tackle the nation’s challenges.

“The manifesto our candidate will present will be embraced by all Ghanaians, with the belief that he is the leader we need at this crucial time.”