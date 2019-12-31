1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Hearts of Oak have parted ways with director of football and trainer Kim Tyron Grant.

The former Elmina Sharks technical director was relieved off his duties on Tuesday afternoon after a crunch meeting with the board of directors of the club.

Assistant coach Edward Odoom will take charge of the Phobians as they continue preparations towards their Ghana Premier league match week two showdown Against Medeama SC on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak were defeated by Berekum Chelsea on the opening day of the 2019-20 campaign at the Accra sports stadium.

It's is however unclear whether or not the defeat is the basis for the sacking of Grant, whose relationship with the club's board began to deteriorate almost a month ago over transfer dealings.

Grant joined Hearts of Oak at the end of the truncated 2017-18 Ghana league season and earned the praise of many Phobian supporters for his team's impressive outing in the erstwhile Normalization committee special competition.