12 minutes ago

Under fire Kim Grant got off to the worst possible start as Hearts of Oak lost at home to Berekum Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians made six changes to the side that lost by 2-1 to Asante Kotoko last week in the replay of the President's Cup.

With Richard Attah, Christopher Bonney, William Dankyi,Umar Manaf, Michelle Srapong , Kofi Kordzi all making way for Richmond Ayi, Larry Sumaila,Raddy Ovouka,Bernard Arthur, Fatawu ,Mohammed and Joseph Esso.

But it did not make much difference in the long run although the home side started asking all the question and creating numerous goal scoring opportunities but on loan Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim was in an inspiring form as he saved whatever was thrown at him.

Not before long the visitors took the lead through a Jonah Attuquaye in the 35th minute after a solo run to stun the home side who were causing all manner of problems for the Chelsea defence.

Speaking post game the British trained coach says nobody likes to lose a football game but believes in his methods and is working hard.

“I’m going to take each game as it comes, if the Board decides to take any decision that is up to them but I'm here to work and be successful at this football club," Grant said.

“I’m working very hard and the boys are also working hard, nobody wants to lose a football match but unfortunately we lose today but I believed we played very well with 70% of the possession and more chances than they had but we have to move on,'' he said in a post-match interview.

Hearts will travel to Tarkwa to face Medeama in their second match of the season as they look to bounce back to winning ways.