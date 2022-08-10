2 hours ago

The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has lifted the ban placed on 21 players involved in the Ashgold vs Inter Allies match-fixing scandal by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) with immediate effect.

The miners hosted Inter Allies in the last Ghana Premier League game of the 2020/2021 season at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium where they inflicted a heavy 7-0 defeat on the already relegated Tampico boys.

Ashgold scored five goals by themselves although with little resistance from the away side before Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah scored two bizarre own goals you will ever see in football to make it 7-0.

After the game, Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah who scored two comical own goals revealed in a radio interview that he deliberately scored the two own goals to foil a 5-0 score line he heard before the game .

The GFA's disciplinary committee looked into the case and found the two teams culpable of match-fixing and has since demoted them to the lower leagues whiles players from both clubs were handed bans.

The Professionals Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) through Fifpro lodged a case with CAS to have the ban of the players overturned an they have been overturned for now pending the hearing of the substantive case.

Inter Allies players namely Mohammed Zakari, Richard Acquaah, Shaibu Taufiq and Felix Abuska received 24 month bans for their involvement in the said game.

Five others; Danso Wiredu Mensah (goalkeeper), Alex Aso, Abdul Kadir Mohammed, Isah Ali – Player, Andy Okpe, were also banned for failing to appear before the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee, also received 24 month bans.

Hashmin Musah, who scored two intentional own goals to foil the fixed result was handed a reduced 6-month ban for his role as a whistle-blower , while Richmond Lamptey, who now plays for Asante Kotoko, was given a 30-month ban for attempting to stake a bet on the fixed result.