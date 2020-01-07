1 hour ago

Chairman of the Eastern Regional Volleyball Association, Daniel Kenneth has made a passionate appeal to the Sports journalist to help project the success story of Ghana Volleyball.

The Eastern Regional Volleyball Association, last month wrapped up their 2019 season in Akosombo, where Asutuare Spikers and Bridge Spikers emerged champions. The league, having been exciting throughout the 8 months last year saw low publicity but appreciable sponsorship.

The Electoral Commissioner of the Ghana Volleyball Association says they are giving back to the society, highlighting some achievements made by Eastern Volleyball Association and Ghana as a whole.

“For some of us, Volleyball has played a vital role in our lives and so it is a way of giving back to society. Nobody is even giving us any financial support until the finals. A lot of people have not really turned to the least financed sports. We’ve all been focusing on soccer and soccer is not doing well off late. We currently have Richard Amanor from Eastern who is the Best player in Ghana, West Africa and one of the Best in Africa. Ghana is fourth in Africa and has won Africa Zone 3 as well.”

The Eastern region has the best Civilian league, and were runners up (male division) at the 2017 National Sports Festival in Kumasi. They were able to host the Southern Sector Club Championship in 2016 due to their effectiveness and have most of their members coopted into the national Association and officiating as well.

The Honorable DCE for Okere District Parliament however called on all stakeholders to play their roles as many feel the game is dead with the little activities in the country.

“It is important that all of us take Least financed sports seriously so that we’re able get some resources and the media as well. We need to project the success stories and play our roles because some people think Volleyball is dead. We need to advertise and give more publicity to Volleyball and other least financed Sports and I think that we’ll get there.”

Apart from the Greater Accra Region, the Eastern region are among other regions who have been able to organize regional leagues with the Volta region still struggling to organize their league since the maiden edition in 2016.

Hon Ken concluded that more talents will gain employment into the Security services only if those talents are unearthed with the media support.

“There are very young people who have gained employment into the Police, Immigration, Army because of Volleyball. You don’t hear them taking soccer players but they take Handball, Volleyball, Tennis and these are areas that if we are able to unearth talents, they can also use that as a source of employment. Richard Amanor was recruited by Ghana Police Service and has been their anchor player for all these years. So, we need the media to promote us.”

The Association was able to, for the first time present winners of the 2019 league with cash prizes, with Akro Ako being main sponsors.