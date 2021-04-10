2 hours ago

Assistant coach of Obuasi Ashantigold Thomas Duah says that coaches do very little when their teams play against Hearts and Kotoko as players are very motivated playing these top sides.

The miners defeated Accra Hearts of Oak on Saturday afternoon by 1-0 courtesy a late penalty goal by Amoas Addai.

It has been a topsy turvy run for the mieners who started the season quite well but have gradually started picking up the points.

Speaking before their match against Hearts in an interview on Kessben FM, Duah stated that matches of such nature needs very little input from coaches as players are normally very motivated.

He says players normally take responsibility for these games as they know the task that awaits them and so give 100% leaving the coaches very little to do.

“It is easy because coaches don’t have to say much ahead of games like Ashgold against Hearts. The players turn themselves up when it is Kotoko or Hearts of Oak. Coaches will have a brief talk but the players’ confidence shows they are playing Kotoko or Hearts. So I think coaches have only 20% (involvement), they (Players) give 100% which makes it easy.” He said.