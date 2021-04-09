4 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will embark on its normal "Revenue Mobilisation exercise" on Monday, April 12, 2021.

In a statement, ECG said the exercise will focus on all customers who owe the company.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public that it will be resuming its normal Revenue Mobilization exercise, effective 12th April 2021”, the statement said.

Related Articles

GRIDCo in discussion with ECG over 'dumsor' timetable from April to July

Private sector participation in ECG essential - Minister-designate for Energy

Tema ECG retrieves GH¢9.7 million from illegal consumers

Salon operator arrested after locking up police, ECG officials

ECG explains how its prepaid customers get debts

4 In court for allegedly stealing power belonging to ECG

It added that its revenue mobilisation teams will be identified by their staff identity cards, urging customers to inspect the cards before allowing them into their premises.

Read the entire statement below;

REVENUE MOBILISATION EXERCISE

Friday, 9th April, 2021

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited wishes to inform its cherished customers and the general public that it will be resuming its normal Revenue Mobilisation exercise, effective 12th April, 2021.

The exercise will focus on all categories of customers in arrears. All customers who owe ECG are therefore advised to pay up their bills.

Revenue mobilisation teams will be identified by their staff identity cards, thus customers are strongly advised to inspect their ID cards before allowing them into their premises to avoid imposters. All necessary Covid-19 protocols will be observed by our officials.

Customers may visit the nearest ECG office, call our contact centre on 0302611611, or visit our social media handles via @ECGghOfficial for further enquiries.

Help ECG to serve you better.

Source: graphic.com.gh