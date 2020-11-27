19 minutes ago

Eight illegal miners have reportedly died after a galamsey pit they were working in caved in and trapped them at Ayanfuri in the Central Region.

The incident reportedly happened at the outskirts of the Ayanfuri township at an area popularly known as Phase Four.

When the incident occurred, local residents in the area helped pull out those trapped in the ditch and were sent to the Dunkwa-On-Offin Government Hospital were they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Dunkwa-On-Offin Government Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

However the deceased are yet to be identified as several persons who engage in galamsey in the area are migrants from far away.

Speaking about the incident, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie says the Police were notified about the incident on Wednesday 25th November, 2020 around 7pm.

He says his outfit have began investigations into the incident and gave the age range of the deceased as between 24-35 years.