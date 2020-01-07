57 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has congratulated His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah following his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

Justice Anin Yeboah was sworn in on Tuesday and immediately begins to serve the country as the leader of the third Arm of Government, the Judiciary.

As the former Disciplinary and Appeals Committee Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, the FA deemed it necessary to send their words of congratulations in climbing one of the highest position of the country.

Before becoming the Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, he was the Chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and a former member of the FIFA Ethics Committee.

Below is the full release by the GFA;

PRESS RELEASE; GFA CONGRATULATES CHIEF JUSTICE ANIN YEBOAH

The Ghana Football Association, on behalf of the entire football fraternity, congratulates His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah, the new Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.

Justice Anin Yeboah was sworn into office today by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to begin his distinguish service as Chief Justice of Ghana.

We are profoundly proud, but unsurprised by the achievements and the well-deserved elevation of Justice Anin Yeboah.

As former Chairman the Disciplinary Committee of the Eastern Region FA, as well as both the Disciplinary and Appeals Committees of the GFA, his knowledge, dedication and humility are well known to us.

It was through these remarkable qualities that world soccer governing body, FIFA first appointed him as a member of its Ethics Committee, and later elected him to Chair FIFA’s Disciplinary Commtee. Historic in the sense that our proud compatriot, Justice Anin Yeboah, was the first to be elected to that position following the reforms in FIFA.

Prior to working with FIFA, Justice Anin Yeboah had also served on the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football.

Justice Anin Yeboah has glittered whenever he has worked, and we are confident he will repose the confidence both the Executive and Legislative arm of our government have showed in him.

The GFA wishes Chief Justice Anin Yeboah the very best as he begins this journey.

SIGNED: COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT