1 hour ago

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has revealed that the association is broke although he still awaiting an audit of their financial and physical asset.

Kurt has not been able to readily declare how much money he inherited in the GFA coffers instead prefering to say that the early signs are not promising although there is an audit currently underway.

He made this known while speaking in an interview on the Joy Sports Link this afternoon, Kurt told host Nathaniel Attoh that the FA is not 'liquid enough'.

"We don't have money which is why we have increased our sponsorship drive to appeal to corporate Ghana to come on board. It is also our hope that by behaving well we will have access to the FIFA Forward progamme money which we can use for developmental programmes.

We are also hoping that by improving our national teams, we will qualify for major international games and win prize monies."

Glo not too long ago paid the GFA some $1 million an outstanding amount from a past sponsorship agreement but whilst the FA capo admits it was a timely intervention, he insists its woefully inadequate to cater for the running of the GFA

