The 2019-2020 National Women's League kicks off on the weekend of 17-19 January 2020 across the country. The Northern and Southern sectors will kick off their opening round of matches next weekend. Below are fixtures for this season's National Women's League matches for both sectors: CLICK HERE FOR A PDF VERSION: WOMEN'S LEAGUE FIXTURES
