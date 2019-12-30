21 minutes ago

After the much anticipated match day 1 in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday across all 9 venues with 18 teams playing in the country we bring you a comprehensive numbers recorded in match day 1.

25- There was 25 goals scored across all league centres .With home teams scoring 17 of the 25 goals while away team recorded a paltry 8 goals among themselves

4-Dreams Fc and Aduana Stars have the honours of being the team with the most goals after match day 1 with each of team scoring four goals against their opponents

Top scorers after match day 1

Yahaya Mohammed(3 goals)

Emmanuel Ocran (2)

Justice Blay -1

Jonah Attuquaye (1)

Justice Anane (1)

Fockson Amankwah (1)

Kwadwo Asamoah (1)

Prince Adu Kwabena(1)

Albert Gaizie (1)

Ebenezer Akyebi (1)

Prince Opoku(1)

Appiah Richard (1)

Kyei Baffour(1)

Michael Ampadu(1)

Sule Sadick (1)

Degori Jeffrey(1)

Yusuf Mubarak(1)

Amos Adai(1)

Shafii Mumuni(1)

Ibrahim Abdulai(1)

Ahmed Dantani(1)

Latif Mohammed (1)