2 hours ago

Youngster Tariq Lamptey's professional debut is something he's going to remember for a long time: the 19-year-old was introduced to help Chelsea come from behind at the Emirates.

After the game, the English born Ghanaian right-back spoke to the club's official website revealing what he felt in the minutes before coming on instead of Fikayo Tomori.

"My heart was racing," Lamptey said.

"I was thinking this is the moment me and my family have been waiting for because everyone knows I joined the club at the age of eight.

"Frank just told me to be myself, play my normal game, go out and enjoy it.

"You have to always be ready because in a game like that things can turn around so quickly. I’m just happy to have contributed and helped the team win such an amazing game.

"Funnily enough, I got the text on Friday to say they needed me in and I was just with some friends and family.

"I trained on Saturday and then travelled with the team but I wasn’t expecting that so I have to say thank you to the manager for showing the belief and trust in me. I’m just happy I could help the team.

"It was an amazing moment to make my debut," Lamptey added. "I’m just really happy to help the team and contribute to a fantastic win. I have no words for it really, it just feels incredible."

Lamptey has become the eighth Chelsea academy graduate to make his senior debut for the club this season after Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, Billy Gilmour, Marc Guehi, Ian Maatsen and Tino Anjorin.

Source: Chelsea FC