2 hours ago

Nouveau rich Legon Cities Football Club will take on Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in their first home game of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League Season.

And even before a ball is kicked it promises to be an intriguing encounter with the rechristened Wa All Stars doing everything possible to get the scalp of the porcupine warriors.

The Legonites have sent tongues wagging with their display of professionalism and top notch branding outside the pitch but not too much on the pitch though as after taking a two nil lead against Liberty Professionals on match day one they tamely surrendered to Liberty Professionals to pick only a point.

But much improvement is expected of coach Goran Barjaktarevic and his side as he arrived barely days to the start of the new season but having had some extended periods with his squad you will expect a much tougher game for Asante Kotoko from his side.

Barjaktarevic believes his side are ready to put Kotoko to the sword.

''It's still not the best optimal situation, but you know, like I said, we work on it and one day when we get new players we will be complete,'' he told LCTV.

''I play every game to win, but I have a lot of respect for them. And I know they [Kotoko] have good players, but I am confident in my players.

''Like I said I respect each opponent, but you know I want to win against every one of them.'' he told the club's in house media team.

Kotoko also won on match day one kind courtesy a solitary goal from Justice Blay, although they won the porcupine warriors were wasteful for long spells of the game and lived dangerously on the counter break.

“We will make sure that we control the game and we will try to win the game for our fans”, coach Maxwell Konadu said.

Aside the action on the pitch, dancehall king Shatta Wale will provide some musical interlude for 10 minutes during the half time break.

During their time as Wa All Stars , the Royals always were a tricky fixture for Asante Kotoko regardless of the venue, pulling off some magnificent victories from performances they would want to replicate.

Legon Cities despite the draw with Liberty Professionals showed glimpses of what they aspire to be in the future as the like of Jeffrey Degorl, Saddick Sule and Suleman Mohammed at the back Kotoko will have a tough task decimating this new sensation Legon Cities.

But trust favourites Asante Kotoko to have enough fire power and the star dust to be able to over raw the money bags Legon Cities later this evening when the match starts at 6pm.