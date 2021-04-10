1 hour ago

Liberty Professionals gave their relegation survival hopes a big boost as they pummeled Elmina Sharks at their new home in Sogakope on Saturday afternoon.

The Dansoman based side have now adopted the WAFA Stadium as their new home following the revocation of their license by the GFA's Club Licensing Board to use Cark Reindolf Park.

Sharks were unbeaten since stand in coach Odartey Lamptey took over at the club but the relegation threatened Liberty handed Sharks a 4-0 defeat.

The home side broke the deadlock in the 36th minute of the game after Paul Kwame headed home to give his side the lead in the first half.

Both teams failed to add to the tally as Liberty went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

Two more goals from Simon Appiah in the 60th minute and the clincher from Kwaku Karikari who scored from the spot in the 78th minute made the results safe.

Former Kotoko striker William Opoku Mensah came on the 85th minute to replace Kweku Karikari and made his presence felt with a goal.

Four minute after coming the former Karela United striker added the fourth goal for the home side as he put the icing on the cake.

Liberty Professionals are still in the drop zone with 18 points despite the big win over Sharks .