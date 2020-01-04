1 hour ago

Twitter troll kings Great Olympics last night descended heavily on moneybags Legon Cities Football Club after their 3-1 defeat to Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the match day two game of the Ghana Premier League.

Legon Cities have been turning heads with their elegant rebranding and professionalism but were humbled last night on the football pitch.

Their excellent branding and seeming professionalism has won them a lot of admirers on Social media and the football space.

But after their 3-1 defeat Great Olympics who are winning more points on twitter than on the football pitch tweeted that not all glitters is gold apparently referring to Legon Cities Fc prompting their supporting fan base to also respond.

BELOW ARE THE EXCHANGES: