Some unknown gunmen believed to be kidnappers have shot and killed a Fulani herdsman identified as Kuraba Umaru.

Kuraba, believed to be in his fifties, was picked up on his way to his kraal at Zolbasia village in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

According to the Damongo Municipal District police command, at about 8:10am Monday, they received a distress call informing them of the development.

The Damongo Police commander said he mobilized his team, together with the complainant, and quickly rushed to the scene and found Kuraba Umaru in a pool of blood in a prone position by the road side, dead.

The complainant also led the police to a distance of about 30 meters from the scene of the crime where a black Haojue motorbike with registration number M-22-GD 5059 which is suspected to belong to the perpetrators was retrieved.

Also at the scene were two empty AAA cartridges.

The body was sent to the West Gonja hospital for autopsy and has since been released to the family for burial according to Islamic rites.