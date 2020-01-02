27 minutes ago

Saddick Sulley is very confident Legon Cities Football Club will triumph over big boys Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium in their opening home game.

The striker scored a goal in their 2-2 draw opening game against Liberty Professionals and is confident of victory over Kotoko.

Sulley says that there is nothing too special about Kotoko and has also vowed he will score two goals against Kotoko on Friday.

Speaking in an interview with his club's in house TV, Sulley says that they do not fear Kotoko and will beat them on Friday.

"Its no big deal for us although we are playing against Kotoko because we are all footballers,we are all prepared and ready to get all the three points at the Accra Sports Stadium so we fear no one.

"I have absolute confidence in us winning against Asante Kotoko and I will score two goals against Kotoko on Friday its something I have been dreaming about in my sleep and we will pick all the three points"

"They may be Kotoko but we are also Legon Cities so we have no fear in us facing them" he said.