49 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak On Monday parted ways with head coach Kim Grant after 12 months in charge of the side just after a game into the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

It is reported that the English trained coach was on a whooping $10,000 monthly salary as coach of the club.

His salary was allegedly made known to the club's board after a crisis meeting was held on Monday,it was at the said meeting that the board realized he was on such a colossal salary.

According to reports this infuriated the board and hastened his sack because his team's performance was not commensurate to the salary he was drawing from Hearts of Oak.

Kim Grant was appointed as coach and sporting director of Hearts of Oak about 12 months ago but the team failed to improve in its play nor win any trophies under the reign of the coach.

The former Ghana International joined Hearts of Oak on a three-year deal in December 2018 after a brief spell with Elmina Sharks.