1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal have strengthened their squad with the signing of goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

He joins the basement side from neighbours Kumasi Asante Kotoko till the rest of the season.

The player emerged as the best goalkeeper for the AFCON U-20 tournament that ended recently in Mauritania.

With competition keen at his parent club Kotoko and the player being the fourth choice currently he has to secure a temporal move elsewhere.

The presence of Felix Annan, Razak Abalora and Kwame Baah in the goalkeeping department means he must seek playing time elsewhere.

The 18 year old goalkeeper went on a similar loan transfer to Berekum Chelsea for playing time last season.

Danlad has been handed a call up to the Black Stars after his stellar performance at the African Youth Championship in Mauritania for the Black Satellites.

