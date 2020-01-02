1 hour ago

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have found their way into Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer (PES2020).

Konami is a Japanese based game manufacturer that specializes in console games with PES one of its most marketable products.

The Japanese game manufacturers are targeting the African market hence the decision to include African teams in their console games.

African stalwarts such as Al Ahly, Zamalek, Tunisian sides Esperance Sportif de Tunis and Etoile Sportif du Sahel and TP Mazembe all make the teams on the console game.

Game enthusiast will enjoy the Euro 2020 in this year’s edition with Konami purchasing the rights for the quadrennial tournament.

Ghanaian game loving fans can now enjoy the two most glamorous clubs in the country on PES the next time you buy the 2020 edition.