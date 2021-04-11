3 hours ago

Gloria Aba Addison, the mother of ace journalist, Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 15, 2021. A pre-burial service will be held in her honour at the Community 7 Tema Joint Church.

This will be followed by a private interment at the Gethsamane Memorial Gardens. Madam Addison passed on on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Maritime Hospital after battling a short illness.

Madam Addison was the wife of the late Kofi Baako, who served as Information Minister under Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.