For the first time in the Club’s history, Inter Allies FC will use the Accra Sports Stadium as it’s home for the Ghana Premier League.

The journey of making the venue a fortress and a ‘slaughterhouse’ begins on Saturday, 4th January 2019 with a match day two fixture against Bechem United.

The Capelli Boys are desperately in search of a win and good start at home after losing the opening day fixture at Adunan last weekend.

Bechem on the other hand, commenced their campaign nicely with a 2-0 win over Elmina Sharks in Bechem and have the winning mentality settled.

MATCH OFFICIALS:

Referee: Jones Akubiem

Assistant 1: Kofi Kyei Andoh

Assistant 2: Frederick Danful

Fourth Refree: Bismark Appiah

Match Commissioner: Samuel Acheampong

MATCH DETAILS:

Competition: Ghana Premier League Week 2

Date: Saturday, 4th January, 2019

Time: 3:00pm (15:00GMT)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Broadcast: There’ll be no live telecast. Game can be followed via Allies social media accounts.

Rates: VVIP – 30, VIP – 10, Popular Stand & Center Line – 5.

TEAM NEWS:

Striker Kingsley Braye is still ruled out again but has started light training and running as he prepares for a speedy recovery.

Captain of the side, Richmond Lamptey who limped off in the opening game against Aduana Stars will also miss the match for better recovery treatment.

‪ ‪HEAD-TO-HEAD:‬

‪Inter Allies and Bechem United have met eight times in the Ghana Premier League, Allies have registered 3 wins with 3 defeats and 2 draws.‬

‪The last time both sides met at Inter Allies’ home venue, the ‘Eleven Is To One’ whipped Bechem United 1-0 in the 2016/17 season at the El Wak Stadium, thanks to a fine goal by Wahab Ackwei.‬

‪Inter Allies look set to maintain a status quo as Bechem United are yet to resister a goal against Inter Allies at home.‬

‪ 2013/14 Season:‬

‪ 1. Inter Allies 3-0 Bechem United – Tema‬

‪ 2. Bechem United 1-1 Inter Allies – Bechem‬

‪ 2014/15 Season:‬

‪ 3. Bechem United 1-0 Inter Allies – Bechem‬

‪ 4. Inter Allies 0-0 Bechem United – Tema‬

‪ 2015/16 Season:‬

‪ 5. Inter Allies 4-0 Bechem United – Tema‬

‪ 6. Bechem United 2-0 Inter Allies – Bechem‬

‪ 2016/17 Season:‬

‪ 7. Bechem United 1-0 Inter Allies – Bechem‬

‪ 8. Inter Allies 1-0 Bechem United – El Wak‬

‪ 2017/18 Season: Truncated:‬

‪ *Inter Allies 3-0 Bechem United – Tema*‬

‪2019/2020 Season:‬

‪9. Inter Allies ?-? Bechem United – Accra:‬

‪10. Bechem United ?-? Inter Allies – Bechem‬