1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak banished the ghost of that five nil thrashing WAFA handed them in the Ghana Premier League by picking a morale boosting draw at Sogakope in the match day four clash.

Hearts went into the game on the back of an impressive 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium while WAFA drop points for the first time in their away draw with Elmina Sharks.

WAFA were the bookmakers favourite going into the game and rightly so as they have never lost to the Phobians in front of their home crowd.

The home side started brightly with some good shots on target but Hearts gradually grew into the game and started causing problems for the away side.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock as both teams walked into the tunnel at the break.

WAFA came into the second half with some renewed energy but were wasteful in front of goal as the phobians also had glorious opportunities to have taken the lead.

Both teams cancelled each other out and had to settle for a share of the spoils.

WAFA still remain unbeaten at home against Hearts as they have won three and drawn two now.