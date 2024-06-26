9 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko management member, Nana Kwame Dankwah, has been appointed as the General Manager of Division One League giants Okwawu United ahead of the new season.

Dankwah brings a wealth of experience in football administration, and his appointment is expected to significantly contribute to the club's growth and success.

A graduate of Central University with a BSc in Business Management, Dankwah's academic and professional background positions him well for this leadership role.

Previously, Dankwah served on the management team of Asante Kotoko and was the Greater Accra Supporters chief, demonstrating his extensive involvement in Ghanaian football.

Okwawu United had an impressive season last term, finishing second in Zone 3 of the Division One League, just six points behind the eventual winners, Vision FC.

Despite missing out on promotion to the Ghana Premier League, the Soccer Mountaineers are determined to build on their strong performance as they aim for qualification to the top-flight in the upcoming season.

With Dankwah's appointment, Okwawu United is poised for a successful Division One League campaign next season, leveraging his expertise to enhance their operational and competitive strategies.