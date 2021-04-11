2 hours ago

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Laud O. Affrifah has asked its men on the ground to be on high alert following the escape of some 1,800 prisoners from the Owerri Custodial Centre, Imo State, Nigeria Prison.

This is to prevent the entry of these persons into the country.

The prisoners escaped last week after an attack by suspected militants armed with rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns.

Gunmen stormed the prison in the southeastern city of Owerri after blasting their way in with explosives.

It was among a series of coordinated assaults launched in the early hours of Monday, which also targeted police and military facilities in the capital of Imo state.

Nigerian police have blamed the attacks on the paramilitary wing of a banned separatist movement in the region called the Eastern Security Network.

However, the group has denied involvement.