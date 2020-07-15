2 days ago

Clubs in Ghana will take a huge sigh of relief as the FIFA COVID-19 fund advanced to the Ghana Football Association is set to be shared among the various clubs in the country.

World governing body FIFA has given various federations a COVID-19 relief fund to help alleviate the financial burden clubs are going through.

Premier League clubs will be handed $15,000 while division one league clubs will get $10,000 while the Ghana League Clubs Association will get $2000.

18 Ghana Premier League clubs will all receive the stipulated amount while 48 division one league clubs and GHALCA will all benefit

The Executive Council following a meeting with clubs and members of the association agreed to share monies from the COVID-19 funds to the clubs.

Clubs are expected to get the first tranche of the monies in the coming days as FIFA is expected to advance the money ti the federations.

Premier League clubs are expected to get $10,000 for the first trance before later getting $5000 while the division one league clubs will get $5000 as initial payment before the other $5000 will come later.

This will come as a timely relief for clubs who are reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 impact since there has been no football in the country since March 15th 2020.

The GFA's Executive Council agreed to annul the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season due to the coronavirus pandemic and are yet to agree on new dates for the start of next season.