Africa crowned the footballing kings and queens of the mother continent at a star-studded ceremony in Hurghada, Egypt. Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane and Nigeria and Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala picked up the top awards for African Men's and Women's Player of the Year after an outstanding calendar year.
Algeria's Djamel Belmadi was rewarded for his side's CAF Africa Cup of Nations victory by being named the African Men's Coach of the Year, after Desiree Ellis was named the African Women's Coach of the Year for her South African side's exploits at the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019.
CAF Awards 2019 winnersAfrican Interclubs Player of the Year: Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah) African Youth Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund) African Women’s National Team of the Year: Cameroon African Men’s National Team of the Year: Algeria Best African Goal of the Year: Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) FIFPro Africa’s Best 11: Andre Onana; Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech; Mohamed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane African Women’s Coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis (South Africa) African Men’s Coach of the Year: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria) Club President of the Year: Moise Katumbi (TP Mazembe) African Women’s Player of the Year: Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona) African Player of the Year: Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
The ceremony capped off what was an eventful couple of days in Egypt as several FIFA Legends flew in to join Africa in its celebration of another wonderful year of football. A panel consisting of Youri Djorkaeff, Mido, Clementine Toure and Laura Georges took part in a Q&A session at Cairo University on Monday to talk about various aspects of the game and answer questions from the students.
Later in the day, they joined a host of other legends in a friendly match with the pyramids serving as a stunning backdrop.
Comments