Africa crowned the footballing kings and queens of the mother continent at a star-studded ceremony in Hurghada, Egypt. Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane and Nigeria and Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala picked up the top awards for African Men's and Women's Player of the Year after an outstanding calendar year.

Algeria's Djamel Belmadi was rewarded for his side's CAF Africa Cup of Nations victory by being named the African Men's Coach of the Year, after Desiree Ellis was named the African Women's Coach of the Year for her South African side's exploits at the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019.

CAF Awards 2019 winners

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)CameroonAlgeriaRiyad Mahrez (Algeria)Andre Onana; Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech; Mohamed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio ManeDesiree Ellis (South Africa)Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)Moise Katumbi (TP Mazembe)Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

The ceremony capped off what was an eventful couple of days in Egypt as several FIFA Legends flew in to join Africa in its celebration of another wonderful year of football. A panel consisting of Youri Djorkaeff, Mido, Clementine Toure and Laura Georges took part in a Q&A session at Cairo University on Monday to talk about various aspects of the game and answer questions from the students.

Later in the day, they joined a host of other legends in a friendly match with the pyramids serving as a stunning backdrop.