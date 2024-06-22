10 hours ago

Former Ghana defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has strongly refuted recent claims that fellow football star Michael Essien is facing financial difficulties.

Kuffour, known for his successful career with Bayern Munich, emphasized that Essien remains "filthy rich" and far from experiencing any financial hardship.

The rumors began circulating after reports suggested that Essien's properties in East Legon and Trassaco were under legal scrutiny, with speculation they were set to be sold off.

These properties, valued at millions of dollars, sparked concerns about Essien's financial state.

However, Kuffour dismissed these claims as unfounded, urging the public to adopt a more positive outlook towards Ghanaian personalities.

He pointed out that Essien possesses numerous valuable assets, clearly indicating substantial wealth that contradicts any notions of financial distress.

"It is a shame that we think so negatively about our people," Kuffour expressed in a statement to Angel FM's Saddick Adams.

"Michael is not broke. We are talking about a house that they took from him, which cost $20 million and another one that cost $30 million."

Kuffour criticized the lack of firsthand knowledge behind such reports and stressed that making assumptions without concrete evidence is unjustifiable.

He emphasized that unless someone has direct knowledge of Essien's financial situation, claiming he is broke is unwarranted.

"You would have to know if he comes to your house and begs for food, then you can justify it," Kuffour stated. "I know the kind of assets that Michael has, and I will not stand anywhere and say Michael is broke. Michael is filthy rich."

Currently, Michael Essien is based in Denmark, where he works as an assistant coach for Nordsjaelland.