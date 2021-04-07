2 hours ago

The Head of State Award Scheme has expressed discontent over the attacks hurled at President Akufo-Addo by a section of Ghanaians over plans to construct a GHS5 Million Ghana Awards House.

According to the Secretariat, the attacks on the President are unwarranted.

The President, on Wednesday, 7th April came under intense criticisms after cutting sod for the commencement of the project. Social media critic lashed out at the President, indicating the project was one of a misplaced priority.

“We have observed the misunderstanding circulating on various media platforms about the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Ghana Award House by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. We are indeed grateful for the feedback and believe it’s due to a misconception about the Award Scheme. We however condemn the unwarranted attacks on the persona of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for undertaking this honorary responsibility as Chief Patron of the Award Scheme.”

It further said, the Award Scheme provides a rewarding agenda that fills the gap left by formal tuition and equips young people for life and work.

Furthermore, it builds their confidence and engages them with their communities to make a difference to themselves and the world at large.

The Ghana Award House is expected to be completed within 36 weeks.

When completed, it will house a two-storey office block, a 200-capacity conference room, and training facility.

It was conceived in 2003 when a parcel of land was secured for its construction after which there has been a lot of partnerships and investments for its realization.

The Scheme stated that fundraising for the Award House started in May 2016 when HRH Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, paid a working visit to Ghana in support of the operationalization of the Head of State Award Scheme.

“We take this opportunity to invite all well-meaning Ghanaians who believe in youth development to join hands with us in our mission of equipping all young people for life and work. We wish to thank the President of the Republic of Ghana and Chief Patron of the Award Scheme for taking time off his busy schedules to do us the honours”, the statement concluded