1 hour ago

Ghana's Jordan Ayew scored a goal that can easily contend for the puskas award and a also an early shout for the goal of the season contender.

The Ghanaian striker who scored four goals in his first seven games but has gone of boil a bit in recent games as he has struggled in front of goal.

Ayew danced through the Hammers defence on the edge of the box and then brilliantly beat goalkeeper Roberto with a calm chip to claim the three points.

He also set-up Cheikhou Kouyate with a knock-down for Palace's equaliser, as the midfielder swept home a volley from seven yards to cancel out Robert Snodgrass' opener.

The win takes Palace up to eighth in the Premier League table but West Ham fall to 17th, just a point above the relegation zone as pressure increases again on manager Manuel Pellegrini.

