1 hour ago

Three of Africa's finest players namely Riyad Mahrez along with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are the three finalists in contention for CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

The women’s shortlist involves Ajara Nchout of Cameroon and Valerenga, Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria and Barcelona and South Africa’s Beijing Phoenix FC star Thembi Kgatlana.

The Caf Awards ceremony is currently underway at Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.

