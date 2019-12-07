8 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah is confident his side will bounce back from their Ghana Premier League opening day defeat.

The Phobians succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in the hands of Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports stadium last Sunday- a first competitive game for Attah following his move from Elmina Sharks.

Pressure has since been mounting from the supporters of the Accra based club, most of whom are calling on head coach Kim Grant to up his his game.

Hearts of Oak are on the road to Medeama SC next weekend and Ahead of the game, shot stopper Richard Attah pleads for patience amongst the supporters.

"Very disappointed with the result yesterday, please we pleading with the supporters to forgive us. That they should keep trusting us we will surely bounce back strongly", he tweeted on Monday.