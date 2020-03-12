56 minutes ago

Two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ghana,says the Ministry of Health, Hon Kwasi Agyemang-Manu.

According to the Health Minister, the two cases tested positive after laboratory tests from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research on Thursday, March 12.

“Fellow Ghanaians, the Ministry of Health has confirmed two cases of COVID-19. The cases were confirmed on the 12th of March, 2020 and the first cases to be reported in Ghana”

The two are the first cases of the COVID-19 to test positive in Ghana after some 57 cases earlier proved negative.

The cases are imported according to the minister as both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey.

“Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases of COVID-19.