A 37-year-old man died in the air while onboard a Qatar Airways flight, Thursday, March 12, 2020.

His death was discovered after the plane landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 8:10am.

The man, whom we’ve chosen to hide his name due sensitivity of the issue, is said to have died as a result of a heart attack while en route to Nairobi from Doha, Qatar aboard 144-seater plane of registration number QR 1345.

The 3, 351Km-Doha to Nairobi journey lasted six hours.

A well-placed source, who is at senior management position at the JKIA, exclusively told K24 Digital that the passenger’s body was taken to City Mortuary by police.

“His father was informed about the sad news, and directed to collect the deceased’s luggage,” said the informant.

K24 Digital was further told that the passengers who were seated close to him, were interrogated by police Thursday morning on the circumstances surrounding their fellow traveller’s unexpected death.

The matter is currently under investigation, and airport authorities are expected to release an official statement once the probe is complete.

Source: K24 Digital