2 days ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was a Special Guest Speaker, this morning, at Nigeria’s National Conference on Strengthening Democracy, in Nigeria.

The high-level forum, under the theme "Strengthening Nigeria’s democrach: pathways to good governance and political integrity,'' brought together distinguished personalities, including Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima and respected Nigerian statesman, General Abdul Salami Abubakar, among many other speakers.

Addressing the forum, former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, spoke extensively on democratic tenets, including the sacred right of citizens to vote freely to choose leaders, as well as the non negotiable need for political leaders to respect the will of the will.

In a riveting address, he described these tenets as the foundation of democracy, but also called for more efforts in other areas, which, he said, are key to strengthening and sustaining democratic culture in Nigeria and Africa.

"The right of the citizenry to choose leaders in a free and transparent manner is sacrosanct and remains one of the most vital anchors of a true democratic dispensation. But choosing and/or changing leaders through the ballot box, though necessary, is not sufficient to guarantee a true and flourishing democratic culture," Dr. Bawumia said, as he set the tone to list important ''imperatives'', which he said, are ''often taken for granted" thereby, threatening democracy.

Below are the 7 key issues Dr. Bawumia raised:

1. WEAK INSTITUTIONS

Dr. Bawumia observed that "one of the most important determinants of a flourishing democracy is the quality of institutions; institutions capable of guaranteeing rights, including property rights, and checking wanton abuse of power."

Among these institutions, he noted, include the independent election management bodies, the judiciary, the ombudsman, the police, other law enforcement agencies, and many others.

"I am an economist, a banker, and a Politician. One of the most topical issues about growth that has been extensively discussed by development Economists is the now famous institutions and geography debate. Celebrated Economists like Dani Rodrick, Daron Acemolgu, and others have come to a firm conclusion that, when it comes to the determinants of growth, the quality of institutions towers above everything else," he added.

Dr. Bawumia noted that whilst the culture of peacefully choosing leaders is being entrenched, these institutions, which ought be strengthened, are ''becoming weak and endangered.''

2. PARTISANSHIP, NEPOTISM AND SELF INTERSTS

Highlighting a key factor which he said contribute to the weakening of institutions, and thus a major threat to democracy, Dr. Bawumia listed partisan and ethnic considerations in making appointment to democratic institutions.

'' When we place partisan, ethnic, and other interests over and above competence in appointments to these institutions, we are simply creating mere edifices and structures to reward cronies, creating avenues for reluctant democrats to get a back door route to autocracy and misgovernance," Dr. Bawumia said.

3. BASTERDISATION OF INSTITUTIONS

Another threat to democracy Dr. Bawumia highlighted, is the basterdisation of democratic institutions by people who ought to know better and rather protect these institutions.

"There is a growing phenomenon in our democracy whereby people deliberately run down these independent and accountability institutions purely on emotive reasons, especially when these institutions decide, as they should, to uphold the law in the interest of the masses and in strict fidelity to the law,"

"It is rather alarming that sometimes these bastardizations of the institutions are railroaded by people with loud voices; people with professional and technical pedigrees; and people who know the truth as espoused by these institutions. For these people, partisan and sectional interests are often packaged as technical and professional opinions, thereby setting these institutions up for public ridicule, scorn, and disdain. This has often set the stage for people with no appreciation of the issues at stake to run amok, eroding public confidence in these institutions and causing substantial damage to our democracy," Dr. Bawumia added.

4. DICTATORSHIP DISGUISED AS DEMOCRACY

Dr. Bawumia also lamented the deliberate capturing and control of key state institutions by anti democratic elements, who disguise themselves as democrats, but seize control and deny citizens their freedom, and making it impossible for free and fair election in some African states.

"It is about what we used to know in the past. In times when democracy was threatened, it was usually the case that a group of people with a known leader would take up arms, and assume control of state power and institutions. The group and/or its leader would proceed to abolish elections, ultimately collapse democracy, and declare a dictatorship. This is gradually giving way even though few spots still exist for this path to toppling the democratic order."

"In place of that, is an orchestrated hollowing out of democratic structures and processes and taking full control of the state and related organs, making it nearly impossible for the political opposition to win elections. This is a potent way to bury democracy by placing form over substance and depriving democracy of its essential functions. Ladies and gentlemen, in other words, the form is democratic, but the substance is obdurate dictatorship!"

5. POWER DRUNK LEADERS

Another danger to democracy the former Vice President highlighted is power drunk political leaders who go into elections to ''win at all cost."

"Any politician or national leader that threatens fire and brimstone whilst seeking power is not looking to serve the people," Dr. Bawumia said.

"Such a politician is seeking power for ulterior motives. This category of politicians, threatens our democracy more than the combined might of any armed group anywhere."

6. THE NEXT MEAL FOR CITIZENS

Another major threat to democracy Dr. Bawumia highlighted is what he referred to as ''the next meal' for citizens.

Referring to a profound quote by Nelson Mandela: ‘as long as poverty, injustice, and gross inequality exist in our world, none of us can truly rest, '' Dr. Bawumia said, "democracy must be a means to an end," by inclusively providing for citizens.

"The best democracy is the one that delivers public goods and services effectively and efficiently and creates opportunities for citizens whilst making conscious efforts to leave no one behind," he added.

"For Sub-Saharan Africa, the data suggests that we do not have an option to do nothing. In 2024, the World Bank estimated that two-thirds of the world’s population in extreme poverty live in Sub-Saharan Africa. Back home, the World Bank's 2024 review reveals that more than half of Nigerians live in multidimensional poverty."

"This is concerning and portends a bleak future for democratic sustenance if we do not rise to the occasion, and quickly too. For our democracy to remain relevant and sustainable, actors need to ensure that citizens have confidence in the democratic system to address their needs and concerns, particularly basic needs, which I call the next meal principle."

"We need to reconfigure our economic systems, processes, and institutions in a manner that prioritizes the next meal for majority of our people. For far too long, the focus has been on ticking the boxes on democratic institutions much to the neglect of what those institutions have been able to produce for the ordinary citizen. The person who is unable to afford the next ‘Eba’ meal is unlikely to appreciate any data on democratic progress."

7. THE POWER OF THE YOUTH TO MAKE OR UNMAKE DEMOCRACY

Dr. Bawumia also highlighted the increasing population of the youth, and their power to make or unmake democracy, depending on what is at stake and the focus of young people.

Dr. Bawumia presented two ways the youth could affect democracies: as positive agents to demand accountability and right things being done, or as negative tools to disrupt democratic processes.

"Across the world, we have seen young people stand up to dictatorial or malfunctional governance architecture, bringing in ugly outcomes in some cases. These have often happened because young people are considered the next generation and have a bounden duty to ensure that the actions we take today do not jeopardize their future," he said.

"Viewed from that lens, one is tempted to say young people have played key roles in “rescuing” failing democratic systems by confronting and defying dictatorships or systems that are no longer fit for purpose," Dr. Bawumia added.

"But there is a catch, ladies and gentlemen. We know that the youth demographic is not necessarily homogenous, and that comes with some challenges. In many cases, some young people have rather helped misgovernance to fester by becoming proxies to perpetuate injustice and/or obstruct the smooth functioning of systems that will promote good governance."

Having presented two scenarios in which the youth can be positive drivers of democracy, or a tool for destruction, Dr. Bawumia called for increased opportunities for the youth for their exuberance to make positive impacts.

"I have presented two scenarios; the youth as enablers of democratic sustenance, and the youth as outlets for misgovernance. But whichever lens one views this; the real pointer can only be one thing; we need to ensure that democracy delivers inclusive opportunities. The productive energies of young people need to be harnessed properly to empower them to play positive roles in democratic sustenance."

THE WAY FORWARD

Having identified the strong pillars of democracy and the threats, Dr. Bawumia called for collective efforts by all, especially citizens to ensure the protection and strengthening of democracy.

"We cannot talk about a deepening democratic culture without devoting time to the role of the citizen. Have we played our roles in sustaining democracy? To answer this question, I would first borrow some lines from President Barack Obama: “The role of citizen in our democracy does not end with your vote.”

"Deepening and sustaining our democracy will require that citizens step up to the plate and show a greater voice. A voice that is long on policy coherence and strengthening systems; and a voice that is short on rhetoric and plain partisan verbiage."

"In that way, we can hold political officeholders accountable for their actions and teleguide governance efforts towards strengthening and consolidating democratic governance."

Citizens, Dr. Bawumia, noted include politicians whom, he said, must also show strong commitment to growing democracy.

"I am expanding the citizen discussion to include politicians and political officeholders. This group has a primary duty to demonstrate commitment to growing a democratic dispensation that upholds rights and delivers benefits to citizens. They must eschew corruption, nepotism, and the ‘power at all costs’ posture."