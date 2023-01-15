5 hours ago

Ten persons have been arrested by the Police in Jamestown, Accra, after a violent clash that took place in the area on Sunday.

A car was burnt, with the glasses of other vehicles smashed, in an attack which is said to have been ignited by a chieftaincy dispute.

During a visit to the community, there had been a heavy security deployment to the Jamestown palace following the incident.

The Priest of the Jamestown Palace, Nii Ayitey Konko V narrating the incident to Citi News called on the government and opinion leaders to step in and resolve the chieftaincy dispute in the area.

He narrated that one Asher who calls himself a priest and claims to be the rightful heir to the Jamestown throne keeps attacking the Palace with land guards in his bid to be crowned king.

Source: citifmonline