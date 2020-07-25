2 hours ago

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is yet to complete 10 of the multi-purpose sports complexes it commenced in 2018 which were supposed to be ready nine months after sod cutting in ten regions.

The sports complexes were to be constructed in the Greater Accra, Volta, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo, Central, Northern, Western, Upper East and Upper West Regions (prior to the addition of the new regions).

Till now works are at various stages of completion with some not progressing was expected but the special aid to the Sports Minister and spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kofi Asare Brako says the projects will be completed by December.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Light Fm, he attributed the delays to the COVID-19 and assured that work on all ten facilities will be completed by December this year.

"We are on course with the construction of the 10 multipurpose sports complex" he told Light Fm Sports.

"The Covid-19 has delayed things but with the backing of the President surely, we will complete."

He also gave assurances that renovation works on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will also be completed by the end of the year.

"Hopefully, from now till December, Kumasi Sports Stadium will be ready with the renovation of the scoreboard, seats, tartan tracks, drainage systems and more."

"The government is responsible for the payment of any debt which will be duly settled" he added.