Forget Akumaa Mama Zimbi – songstress Stephanie Benson is the real deal on the Internet right now.

Since the beginning of 2020, the “One More” singer has dedicated herself to educate her followers on sex, and we are loving it.

From marriage and relationship issues to bedroom matters, Stephanie has been ‘brutal’ on these topics.

Her controversial masturbation video which went viral set the trend, followed by her bedroom skills and healthy sex life.

We bring you ten (10) of the videos which make Stephanie Benson our current favourite sex coach.

1. First of all, respect the vagina.

Why Me, Why can't I satisfy a woman when my Penis can not stay up. ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION and why it is happening to young men too. When Jesus says YES, your erection will die Forever, Nobody can say No Not Me. Change your life style, Eat better, Exercise, Relieve your stress. pic.twitter.com/fd74tREG51

— StephanieBenson (@StephanieBLive) January 30, 2020

2. How to get rid of bad smell in the vagina.

There are many reasons why he will not want to visit the precious fruit. But today we will talk about eliminating bad smells from your Vagina that could kill a small dog. 🙈 We want a 69 all the time. #69step

English version is on my You Tube Channel https://t.co/ASOGDPY6hI pic.twitter.com/vkuRlKQRlj

— StephanieBenson (@StephanieBLive) February 14, 2020

3. The issue with erectile dysfunction and why it is happening to young men.

4. How she puts her husband in the mood for sex.

The preparation to a romantic day with my husband starts with a song I sing to him in the afternoon to get him in the mood, prepare dinner then the rest is how powerful your imagination is. 😍🌹🌹🌹#69steph pic.twitter.com/5kysCHV3AW

— StephanieBenson (@StephanieBLive) January 29, 2020

5. Masturbation – a taboo?

Is the act of Masturbation a Taboo? Why do we shy away from exploring our bodies when we are the only ones who will ever know how we can be pleased and to have a fulfilling sexual relationship with our partner. As much as sex may not be the most important part of a relationship pic.twitter.com/Ac5uldo1oo

— StephanieBenson (@StephanieBLive) January 23, 2020

6. Does the size of a man’s penis matter? She breaks it down.

Does the size of a Man’s Penis Matter? We all love a nice Penis.They way it looks and how we contemplate the manoeuvre,no question 😋but does it determine whether you stay in a relationship or not. If it does I’m starting a private club for small Penises. pic.twitter.com/RRdldXleXy

— StephanieBenson (@StephanieBLive) January 21, 2020

7. Would you consider having sex with same partner a cheating?

Is it cheating if I sleep with the same sex.? Asem Aba. Cheating has no ifs,buts,or maybes.If you are married and you open your legs to that has a pulse,legs and breath heavily,you’re https://t.co/FYMfGRh2Hr could talk to your partner,(if you have Lesbian or Gay tendencies). pic.twitter.com/qzvd0di1r8

— StephanieBenson (@StephanieBLive) January 17, 2020

8. What men need to know about climax.

What Men Need to know about Climax.Too many questions about this ,for me not to address it.why do women have to suffer in silence when they cannot tell you they never climax.Let me say it for you ladies.”Wham Bam ,thank you Mam “is bullshit. pic.twitter.com/8A3UDkw1rz

— StephanieBenson (@StephanieBLive) January 16, 2020

9. The benefits of blowjobs and semen.

Ladies, Giving a Blow Job is great for your skin. Years back, my husband told me about the benefits of Semen/sperm for acne and I remember thinking this idoit thinks he's met a stupid black woman 🙄, but I goggled it and it is true. SHUT THE FRONT DOOR.😳 pic.twitter.com/si8dnC7S4R

— StephanieBenson (@StephanieBLive) February 17, 2020

10. How to deal with a straight man who loves anal sex.

Mr D. is a Straight Man but He loves Anal Sex. How does a man suggest to his girlfriend he loves Anal Sex. Is he Gay or just sexually liberated.#69steph pic.twitter.com/NR5Ho77cI8

— StephanieBenson (@StephanieBLive) February 20, 2020

Credit: Pulse.com.gh