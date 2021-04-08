2 hours ago

The 10-year-old boy, Ishmael Mensah Abdallah allegedly killed by two teenagers in Kasoa in the Central Region has been buried.

This was after Islamic funeral rites were conducted Thursday afternoon at the Kasoa home of his parents.

The funeral was attended by a large crowd of family members, friends, school mates, classmates and residents.

Also present at the funeral were police personnel from Kasoa and officials of the Ga South Municipal Assembly led by its Chief Executive, Mr Stephen Nyarni.

Scores of mourners gathered at the family house of the 10-year old boy who was allegedly murdered by two teenagers last weekend.

The mourners were made up of Moslems and non-Moslems. Residents from the Coca-Cola community, Kasoa, where the murder occurred were also present to mourn with the bereaved family.

Some of the mourners took advantage of the presence of the late Ishmael Mensah Abdallah's family to catch a glimpse of the uncompleted building in which he was murdered.

Source: graphic.com.gh